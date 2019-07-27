Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Xylem by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.48. 569,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,027. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $85.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.65. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). Xylem had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $196,216.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,449.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 8,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $702,786.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,811. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

