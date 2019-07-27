Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Position Lowered by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Xylem by 39.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Xylem by 6.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 38,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 1.0% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 32,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Xylem by 66.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Xylem by 14.8% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

In other Xylem news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 6,683 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $547,337.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,185.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $196,216.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,449.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,811 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $85.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.