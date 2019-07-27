Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Xilinx updated its Q2 2020 guidance to EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.84-1.01 EPS.

XLNX opened at $120.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.22. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.07. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

In related news, SVP Emre Onder sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $36,092.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $428,847.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,314. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Xilinx by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,002,227 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $85,360,000 after acquiring an additional 28,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,197 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $330,672,000 after acquiring an additional 453,619 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Xilinx by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XLNX. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nomura began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

