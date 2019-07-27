XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of XELB opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. XCel Brands has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XCel Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of XCel Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Weber Alan W acquired a new position in shares of XCel Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XCel Brands by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 443,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XCel Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 565,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About XCel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.
