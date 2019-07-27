XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of XELB opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. XCel Brands has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. XCel Brands had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that XCel Brands will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XCel Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of XCel Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Weber Alan W acquired a new position in shares of XCel Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XCel Brands by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 443,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XCel Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 565,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

