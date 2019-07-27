X-CASH Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $24,300.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00395560 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 39,690,761,772 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

