Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,800 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the June 15th total of 905,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.78. 301,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,226. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1 year low of $68.40 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.25.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.35. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $758.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $1,495,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,052.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total transaction of $2,678,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,288.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,700 shares of company stock worth $8,126,475. 4.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,734 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 646,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,013,000 after purchasing an additional 40,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

