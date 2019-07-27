WNS (NYSE:WNS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

WNS (NYSE:WNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WNS. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

WNS traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.96. 167,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,215. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. WNS has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.80.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WNS will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in WNS by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,601,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,810,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,265,000 after purchasing an additional 118,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

