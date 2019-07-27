Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intelsat from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Mediclinic International from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,511.91 ($45.89).

Shares of LON WIZZ traded up GBX 27 ($0.35) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3,769 ($49.25). 267,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,998. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,691 ($48.23). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,537.60.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

