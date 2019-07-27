WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,794 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4,337.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mercantil Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,914,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,895. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. VICI Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 87.48 and a current ratio of 87.48.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.11 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 62.92% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.42%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

