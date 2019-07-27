WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.32 Million Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,754 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.0% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,794 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 45.4% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 18.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,036,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,894.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $3,012,394.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,003 shares of company stock worth $6,636,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.20 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Pivotal Research set a $101.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $87.54. 3,707,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,639,260. The firm has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.61.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

