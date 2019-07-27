WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 46.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 75,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.46, for a total value of $13,243,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,116,899 shares of company stock valued at $191,482,548. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.96.

Shares of CBRL stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,798. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.92. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.63 and a 52 week high of $185.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $739.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.15 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 7.10%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.62%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.