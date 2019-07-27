WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 5,543 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 3,170.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,164. American Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

AFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 31,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $3,207,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,530.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $124,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,979.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 398,413 shares of company stock valued at $40,950,043. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.