WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 129.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,267 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Arch Coal were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Arch Coal by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Arch Coal by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Arch Coal in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Coal in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Arch Coal by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

ARCH stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.48. The company had a trading volume of 330,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.27. Arch Coal Inc has a 12 month low of $78.05 and a 12 month high of $101.92.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $570.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.75 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Coal Inc will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

Arch Coal Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.