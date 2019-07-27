WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 852 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $300.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.86.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 8,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $2,123,400.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,639,793.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Brian P. Mckeon sold 7,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.87, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,721 shares of company stock worth $12,554,774. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.94. The company had a trading volume of 238,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,465. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.65 and a beta of 0.86. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.11 and a 12-month high of $292.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.70.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.04 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,501.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.