WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 4,350 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,813 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 94.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 326 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 26.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total transaction of $4,077,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,523,774.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 38,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $6,620,721.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,916,430.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,915 shares of company stock valued at $21,695,246 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.31. 725,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,467. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.90. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.33 and a twelve month high of $206.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.42. VMware had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on Pitney Bowes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.23.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

