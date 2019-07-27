WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WillScot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot.
WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). WillScot had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.20 million. WillScot’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot by 75.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,355,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WillScot by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,850,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,973,000 after buying an additional 553,033 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in WillScot by 23.2% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,677,000 after buying an additional 504,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in WillScot by 471.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 338,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WillScot by 46.7% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after buying an additional 318,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 364,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.85. WillScot has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.77.
About WillScot
Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
See Also: Buy Rating
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot (WSC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.