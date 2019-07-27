WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WillScot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WillScot.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). WillScot had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.20 million. WillScot’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $18.00 target price on Victory Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded WillScot from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot by 75.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,355,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WillScot by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,850,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,973,000 after buying an additional 553,033 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in WillScot by 23.2% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,677,000 after buying an additional 504,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in WillScot by 471.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 338,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WillScot by 46.7% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after buying an additional 318,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 364,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.85. WillScot has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.77.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

