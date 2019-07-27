Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser comprises about 0.9% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 94.3% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 73,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 35,840 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 24.8% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 63.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 20,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Finally, Pwmco LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 550,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,511,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

In other news, insider Devin W. Stockfish bought 5,195 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $119,640.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,950,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,630. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

