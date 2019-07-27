Western Digital’s (WDC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $126.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

“Semicon West data points support our prior contention that Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC – private) architecture is not viable. Multiple data points suggest semi demand has bottomed, while recent spot pricing indicates NAND flash supply shocks are already having an impact. Reiterating Buy rating and 12-month price target of $126.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst commented.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WDC. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Western Digital to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark lowered shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genprex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Longbow Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Digital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of YPF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,868,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,776,789. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.82.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.29). Western Digital had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 14.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth $46,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth $34,000. Chemical Bank raised its holdings in Western Digital by 9.3% during the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 16,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

