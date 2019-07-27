Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN)’s share price rose 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69, approximately 205,360 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 80,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Copper and Gold stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) by 156.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.10% of Western Copper and Gold worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

