West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.00-3.10 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.00-3.10 EPS.

Shares of WST stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.91. 657,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,541. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $139.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.04. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

In related news, VP Daniel Malone sold 4,458 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $548,467.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,798.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.