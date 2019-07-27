West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Price Target Cut to C$65.00 by Analysts at CIBC

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.80.

TSE WFT opened at C$53.90 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$51.95 and a 1-year high of C$93.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$57.83. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 4.4699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 31.08%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

