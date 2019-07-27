Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $20.10 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.55.

Shares of WERN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $627.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.67 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 15.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.6% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 35.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

