Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WBT. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Citigroup raised Welbilt from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welbilt has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NYSE:WBT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.90. 941,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,395. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. Welbilt has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $23.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.22.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.44 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 65,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

