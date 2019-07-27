WBI Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,596 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 20,667 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 3,771.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,195 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 29,415 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Exelon by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 878,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $44,020,000 after purchasing an additional 625,681 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156,262 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $208,353,000 after purchasing an additional 70,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other Exelon news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,705,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,873,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Depomed from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

EXC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.82. 5,525,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,603,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.92. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.