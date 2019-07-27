WBI Investments Inc. Purchases 65,233 Shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 529.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,233 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 784,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,202,000 after buying an additional 98,725 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 1,266.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 53,336 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 141,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 49,954 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 473,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,274,000 after buying an additional 33,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 109,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after buying an additional 19,390 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal news, insider James A. Huffman sold 1,745 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $105,572.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $140,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,107 shares of company stock valued at $352,518. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UVV traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.63. 117,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,840. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.72. Universal Corp has a twelve month low of $50.67 and a twelve month high of $76.98.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $671.72 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.21%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

