WBI Investments Inc. Has $7.11 Million Holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 332.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,745 shares during the period. Legg Mason comprises approximately 0.6% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Legg Mason worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Legg Mason during the fourth quarter worth $26,074,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Legg Mason by 374.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 298,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 235,890 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Legg Mason by 18.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,137,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,141,000 after buying an additional 179,268 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Legg Mason by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,824,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,060,000 after buying an additional 164,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Legg Mason by 17.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 908,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,858,000 after buying an additional 134,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas C. Merchant sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $201,566.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ursula Schliessler sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $129,996.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,644.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,180. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Legg Mason stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,621. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Legg Mason Inc has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.24 million. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. Legg Mason’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Legg Mason’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

