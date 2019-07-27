WBI Investments Inc. Has $10.81 Million Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 184,859 shares during the period. PacWest Bancorp makes up approximately 0.9% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,706,000 after purchasing an additional 68,782 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 51,743 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 144,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 166,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

PACW traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.99. 741,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,331. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $311.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.71 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.