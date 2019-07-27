WBI Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,606 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 26,019 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,802,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,384,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $112,698,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,576,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $169,198,000 after buying an additional 1,540,813 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3,652.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,288,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,283,000 after buying an additional 1,254,472 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 14.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,884,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $475,069,000 after buying an additional 1,224,950 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.02.

Western Digital stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.50. 2,868,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,776,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.82. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

