WBI Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,270,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 92.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.65.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,818,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,610,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $1,477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,530,448.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,890 shares of company stock worth $20,939,488 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.93. 947,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,123. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $111.08 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.69%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

