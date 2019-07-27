Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,868,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 50.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,455,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,071,000 after buying an additional 1,155,609 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Waste Connections by 1,018.0% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 703,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,784,000 after buying an additional 640,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,076,000 after buying an additional 407,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Waste Connections by 41.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,200,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,368,000 after buying an additional 354,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.25 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.60.

NYSE WCN traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $94.78. 1,279,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,100. Waste Connections Inc has a 52-week low of $70.28 and a 52-week high of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.35.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

