Warburg Research Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €53.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COK. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of John Menzies in a report on Friday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €49.29 ($57.31).

COK stock traded up €5.86 ($6.81) on Friday, hitting €53.90 ($62.67). The company had a trading volume of 510,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. Cancom has a 12-month low of €27.28 ($31.72) and a 12-month high of €55.15 ($64.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of €46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 44.69.

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

