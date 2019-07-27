W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at Buckingham Research

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target lifted by Buckingham Research from $291.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a not rated rating on shares of Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $299.89.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

Shares of GWW stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.80. 504,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. W W Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $255.09 and a fifty-two week high of $372.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.13.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W W Grainger will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W W Grainger announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 180 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.58, for a total value of $49,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.