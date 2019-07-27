W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Given “Hold” Rating at Gabelli

Gabelli reissued their hold rating on shares of W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Gabelli also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s FY2019 earnings at $17.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $19.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a not rated rating on shares of Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered W W Grainger from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 target price on Probe Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $299.89.

Shares of W W Grainger stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.80. 504,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,425. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. W W Grainger has a twelve month low of $255.09 and a twelve month high of $372.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.13.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W W Grainger will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W W Grainger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 180 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.58, for a total value of $49,064.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in W W Grainger by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 6.3% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 10.6% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 41.7% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

