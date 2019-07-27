Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Yelp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nomura increased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

VYGR traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.01. 280,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,701. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.57.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 93,030.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 379,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 379,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 53,888 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 202,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 19,481 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 71,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 18.5% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 146,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.