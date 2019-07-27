VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

VOC Energy Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

VOC opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07. VOC Energy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 93.68% and a return on equity of 17.87%.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

