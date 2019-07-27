Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Viveve Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Viveve Medical has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.24.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

Shares of Viveve Medical stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. Viveve Medical has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.11.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 2,979.48% and a negative net margin of 265.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viveve Medical will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIVE. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Viveve Medical by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 32,888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viveve Medical by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Viveve Medical by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 988,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 228,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Viveve Medical by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 42,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 28,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.