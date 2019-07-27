Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €43.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VIV. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) target price on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 99 ($1.29) target price on shares of in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €28.73 ($33.40).

Shares of Vivendi stock traded up €1.49 ($1.73) on Friday, reaching €26.19 ($30.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,805,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €24.73. Vivendi has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

