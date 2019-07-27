Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,451 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $95,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 141.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.29.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at $49,590,837.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.69. 5,056,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,614,129. The stock has a market cap of $362.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.24. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $183.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

