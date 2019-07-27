Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Virco Mfg. stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 million, a P/E ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,728,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Virco Mfg. comprises about 0.8% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 11.12% of Virco Mfg. worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

