Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Update

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,635,600 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 1,271,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $29.55. The stock had a trading volume of 202,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,323. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 20.09 and a quick ratio of 20.09. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 46.62% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Malibu Boats to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $131.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.53.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $79,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,224.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

