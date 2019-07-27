Viking Fund Management LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Viking Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,425,000 after buying an additional 7,389,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,152,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,039,000 after buying an additional 775,146 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,255,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,640,000 after buying an additional 788,247 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,334,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,975,000 after buying an additional 299,281 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,672,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,192,000 after buying an additional 1,698,051 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $2,136,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 246,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,369,596.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $421,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,495.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,679 shares of company stock valued at $30,118,886 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $114.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $78.49 and a one year high of $116.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 70.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price objective on Univar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.32.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.