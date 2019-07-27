VIBE Market Cap Reaches $5.34 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One VIBE token can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and $142,753.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIBE has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00293030 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.79 or 0.01605372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00118745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000610 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

