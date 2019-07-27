VF (NYSE:VFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VF (NYSE:VFC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. VF updated its FY 2020 guidance to $3.32-3.37 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.36-3.41 EPS.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $88.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,308. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. VF has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of VF to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 161,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in VF by 202.4% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 39,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VF in the first quarter valued at $230,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in VF by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 93,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in VF by 130.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

