VF (NYSE:VFC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

VF (NYSE:VFC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.36-3.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.82 billion.VF also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $3.32-3.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of VF to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.69.

Get VF alerts:

VF stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.04. VF has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.39.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that VF will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. VF’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.