Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 325,085 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,860,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,995,000 after purchasing an additional 207,934 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,551 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 159,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Shares of VRTX traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.83. 1,640,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.74. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $151.80 and a one year high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.00 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 66.01% and a return on equity of 22.63%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $26,631.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,516.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $39,863.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,071.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,305 shares of company stock worth $39,305,510. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

