Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 408 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 474.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $1,652,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus set a $154.00 price target on shares of argenx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Tile Shop in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.78.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,675,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.35. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $219.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.