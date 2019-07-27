Veritex’s (VBTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their buy rating on shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Stephens currently has a $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

“We look for additional details on the $20 million LQ increase of NPAs on tomorrow’s conference call at 8:30 CST. Our rating is Overweight.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Veritex had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In other Veritex news, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 18,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $484,291.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,449,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,743,000 after buying an additional 1,741,453 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Veritex during the first quarter worth $12,722,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at about $10,402,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at about $10,160,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 3,199.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 380,772 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

