VeriME (VME) Achieves Market Cap of $198,754.00

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, VeriME has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. One VeriME token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. VeriME has a market cap of $198,754.00 and approximately $67.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $584.47 or 0.06165091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00047812 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001144 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000181 BTC.

VeriME Token Profile

VeriME (VME) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

