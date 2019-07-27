Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.72. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 21,768 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70. The company has a market cap of $11.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 127.85% and a negative net margin of 268.64%. Research analysts predict that Vaxart Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaxart stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Vaxart as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

