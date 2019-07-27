Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,310. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.35. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.66 and a 1-year high of $80.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

